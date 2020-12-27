What flu season? Cases are down in Fredericksburg region and across nation

Early on in the pandemic, there were suggestions that COVID-19 is no different than the flu—and for many who’ve had no or mild symptoms, that might be true. But health officials point out that, while both can cause severe illness and death, “a larger proportion of COVID-19 cases results in hospitalization or death,” according to the state health department.

More severe outcomes tend to increase with COVID-19 with age while the flu tends to affect the very young and the very old, states the VDH website.

Local statistics illustrate COVID-19’s devastation to the older set. People 39 and younger make up half the confirmed cases in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. No one in that age group has died from the virus locally.

The trends are swapped for their parents and grandparents. Those 60 and older make up only 15 percent of the cases, but account for 88 percent of the local deaths. Of the 116 virus-associated fatalities, 102 of the people who’ve died were age 60 and over.

In addition, COVID-19 is more contagious than the flu.