What it's like to have a family member behind bars during a COVID-19 outbreak

The jail suspended all alcohol and substance abuse support groups and chaplain services when the pandemic hit in March 2020 and had not reinstated them as of December.

Inmates have also reported lack of access to the law library and, even before the January lockdown, were reporting being given few opportunities for recreational time. Often, they said they were told it was for security reasons, because there were not enough correctional officers on staff to supervise.

“My thing is having them shut down away from the world, locked in a box,” Phelps said. “You’re trying to tell me that’s not going to hurt someone who already has mental disabilities?”

Phelps said that lately, Ayers has been calling to tell her he’s hungry.

She said he reports receiving four pieces of bread and packets of peanut butter and jelly for dinner.

“How do you expect them to live on peanut butter sandwiches?” Phelps said.

Phelps said she has been talking to other mothers with children in the facility and that “every mother that I have spoken with has the exact same horror stories.”