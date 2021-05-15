When COVID held her ransom, writer worked to get her life back

Candice Ransom never got a formal diagnosis for the condition that made her sicker than she’d ever been, then left her with brain fog and dizziness, shaky fingers and an unsteady gait.
The Spotsylvania County woman suspected she had COVID-19 and had become a long-hauler, someone whose symptoms linger longer than the typical case.
Medical officials estimate at least 10 percent of virus patients end up with the condition, which leaves them with inconsistent, but troubling, issues ranging from memory problems and lack of focus to headaches, muscle pain and lack of taste and smell.
Even though Ransom tested negative—which isn’t necessarily unusual among long-haulers—she was positive of the damage it wrought.
“When I was at my worst sickness, in bed, feverish and couldn’t hardly stand to have the mattress touch me, I remember waking up from a sleep and my thought was this illness has taken something from me,” Ransom said, “and it’s not going to give it back.”
That “something” was her desire to get up every day and to continue her life’s work of writing children’s books. Even as she cried to her husband, Frank, and told him she didn’t have the energy to care about anything, a little voice told her otherwise.
“It said you care that you don’t care, and that was my first hint that I can pull myself out,” she recalled. “Don’t know how I’ll do it, but I will.”
The 68-year-old set out to regain what the illness had taken from her. Like the disease itself, it’s been a long haul since she first got sick in November and lost 8 pounds in two weeks from the high fever, lack of appetite and the twisted impact on her senses.
Unlike others who couldn’t taste or smell, everything tasted and smelled horrible to her.
When the vomiting and body aches subsided, Ransom—who’d done Jazzercise regularly for decades—barely had the strength to move. Her fingers trembled and she had trouble tying her shoes or ribbons on the few Christmas presents she gave. She’d always prided herself on her neat and orderly handwriting, but the cards she addressed looked like they’d been filled out by a second-grader.
Her balance was off and her vision blurry. The last part wasn’t from COVID, but a side effect of earlier cataract surgery.
At one point, Ransom thought she was the only one feeling that way until she read about others who had tested negative, yet continued to suffer. She’d gotten a lot of support from her primary care physician, Dr. Steve Mussey, but had encountered dismissive attitudes from others as she pursued various tests, trying to pinpoint the problem if it wasn’t COVID-19.
On blogs, she reached out to others, particularly fellow writers, and discovered she wasn’t the only one who’d been “shoved out on an ice floe,” as she described it.
“I had writer friends who were long-hauling, friends who believed they had it, but could not prove it because either they couldn’t get tested or tested negative, and we were still sicker than 40 dogs,” she said. “We only had each other.”
GETTING HER LIFE BACK
Ransom has published 165 books for children and young adults, including series such as the “Boxcar Children,” “Time Spies” and “Sunfire.” She approached her comeback from the illness the way a reader would take on a new novel: She started at the beginning.
At the top of her list was addressing the dizziness and slow movement—the way she’d be standing in the kitchen and then fall over on the counter. She ordered hiking shoes and trekking poles, and started walking around her neighborhood when the weather was warm enough in January.
The slightest incline was a challenge, but the poles kept her from toppling, and she put one foot in front of the other.
To combat the shaky fingers and hand tremors, Ransom bought 25-piece children’s puzzles and doggedly fit the chunks together. She did them over and over until her dexterity started to improve, then graduated to puzzles with 50 pieces, then 100.
Ransom wanted to be able to hone her concentration and memory skills. As she recently described her efforts, she struggled to find the phrase she was looking for that pertained to a particular condition until the term “brain fog” popped into her head.
She took an online course from Cornell University about the biology of birds, bought the 600-page textbook and struggled to grasp—and retain—the terminology. Chapter tests that were supposed to take 15 minutes took her two to three hours, and she made terrible grades at first, but she persevered.
“What I discovered was I love birds, but I’m stupid in biology,” she said.
But having birds to watch at the feeders has kept her engaged, and she’s been able to figure out their various behaviors because of the class.
Even though it had been decades since she’d been on a bicycle, Ransom bought herself a blue cruiser—no speeds or hand brakes—to build up her leg strength. She named it Lulabelle.
“My first few weeks were frightening,” she said. “I’d see a car 50 blocks away and just fall over. I’m still not very good, but I keep it up.”
And to improve her mental outlook, she stopped watching hours of network news and started reading British websites based on myths and fairy tales replete with beautiful illustrations. She subscribed to British magazines, watched British movies and even found a British class online that helped her rediscover her desire to write.
“Mentally I moved to England because America just was a mess,” she said. “That helped me calm down and not think about current things going on here.”
‘GOD BLESS HER’
Ransom wasn’t the only one whose false negative result for COVID-19 aggravated Dr. Mussey, an internist in Spotsylvania. He talked to people who sounded “for the world like they’ve got COVID,” but then got negative results.
An article on the accuracy of virus tests by Harvard Health Publishing said last summer that various factors influence the results. They include when the test was taken and the level of infection present and even how long the sample sat around until it was processed. “The true accuracy of tests for COVID-19 is uncertain,” the report stated.
Mussey said he started seeing patients early on in the pandemic who later came to be known as long-haulers. Many were in their 40s and 50s, had mild symptoms, but simply didn’t bounce back from the infections.
“It’s a weird thing,” he said. “People who ran can no longer run, people who did construction, after two hours on the job, they’re just exhausted.”
He ran other tests to determine problems—as he did with Ransom—but nothing else surfaced.
Diana Berrent of Long Island, N.Y., went through similar issues and started a blog about her ongoing battle. Calling herself a “canary in the COVID coal mine,” she eventually started gathering the stories of others in the same long-haul boat and created a grassroots movement called Survivor Corps.
More than 170,000 people suffering through long-haul COVID have chronicled their symptoms with the advocacy group, which also works with researchers and clinical trials.
Ransom’s search for answers led to its website, survivorcorps.com, and a survey of the most common symptoms. Ransom had 16 of the 50 listed.
Others have felt the same isolation and despair as Ransom, said Kelly House of Greensboro, N.C. She’s a fellow long-hauler and ambassador for Survivors Corps, and she often speaks to the media, encouraging people to share their stories and treatment information.
She was impressed to hear about efforts Ransom has taken to get her life back. When House became depressed because of her ongoing sickness, a therapist encouraged her to make a plan on how to deal with the changes—even if that meant things as simple as writing to-do lists because she was prone to forgetfulness.
“God bless her,” House said about Ransom. “I think it’s amazing that she came up with all these techniques. Maybe she should write a book. Seriously, there might be other people suffering the same, and it would help them.”
