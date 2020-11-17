When people look back on 2020, they'll hear how the pandemic and election were intertwined

I was too busy during election week to focus on how 2020 continues to be one skunk of a year, but I want to circle back to the way COVID-19 and the Trump–Biden election will be forever joined in our history.

Each affected the other, with President Donald Trump’s decision to shamelessly sidestep doing what was needed to keep Americans safe during the pandemic becoming one of the reasons President-Elect Joe Biden got more votes than any other presidential candidate in our country’s history.

Afraid to take the heat for life-saving decisions that in our bizarre new normal became partisan, Trump punted the tough calls to governors and states and never used the tools he had to order companies to produce enough PPE to keep doctors and nurses safe.

State leaders who believe in science and listened to the doctors took precautions that cut down on the number of COVID cases; states with leaders who ignored the science and took the easy path are now suffering for that lack of backbone.

And no, current Mr. President, “covid, covid, covid” didn’t go away the day after the election. Just as the medical experts have been telling us all along, we’re now in the middle of a new wave of infections setting records every day.