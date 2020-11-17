When people look back on 2020, they'll hear how the pandemic and election were intertwined

I was too busy during election week to focus on how 2020 continues to be one skunk of a year, but I want to circle back to the way COVID-19 and the Trump–Biden election will be forever joined in our history.
Each affected the other, with President Donald Trump’s decision to shamelessly sidestep doing what was needed to keep Americans safe during the pandemic becoming one of the reasons President-Elect Joe Biden got more votes than any other presidential candidate in our country’s history.
Afraid to take the heat for life-saving decisions that in our bizarre new normal became partisan, Trump punted the tough calls to governors and states and never used the tools he had to order companies to produce enough PPE to keep doctors and nurses safe.
State leaders who believe in science and listened to the doctors took precautions that cut down on the number of COVID cases; states with leaders who ignored the science and took the easy path are now suffering for that lack of backbone.
And no, current Mr. President, “covid, covid, covid” didn’t go away the day after the election. Just as the medical experts have been telling us all along, we’re now in the middle of a new wave of infections setting records every day.
It’s sad how some people care so little for others that they don’t want to wear masks, refuse to socially distance and want to blather on about how low the death rate is.
Just what is an acceptable number of deaths? How many dead folks are we willing to tolerate so people can go back to bars, to concerts and the lives they enjoyed before the pandemic? Apparently, it’s well beyond 200,000.
Sadly, the deaths and hospitalizations that always follow the uptick in the rising COVID counts will be showing up soon, with evidence of it already available in the Midwest, where in some cities the bodies of COVID-19 victims have had to be stored in refrigerated trucks because morgues are out of space
I get it, lockdowns and safety protocols are hurting people in, whether you’re talking about businesses collapsing or folks not getting medical procedures or mental health counseling because they’re afraid of seeking them in a pandemic.
I have concerns about those things, and I’m just as sick of the pandemic as everyone else.
But here’s the thing: if we just practice some of the discipline that the medical folks have been recommending for months, there’s a quicker path back to a revitalized economy and some sort of normalcy.
Ignoring the safety measures—doing things like getting together inside with lots of friends or having indoor weddings and gatherings—just means numbers will rise to the point where lockdowns will have to come back.
So if you don’t care enough about your neighbor or even a family member to wear a mask and cut back on big family gatherings, do those things for our country, economy and a quicker return to normal.
The same willingness to deny reality is happening with the results of the election. Just saying you won doesn’t work if you didn’t.
It may be Trump’s right to pursue all legal challenges and check for any irregularities, but covering elections for more than four decades has taught me one thing: the people responsible for running our elections do an amazingly good job.
When disputed elections go to recounts or challenges are brought to the totals in one locality or another, few of the tallies change significantly. That’s played out nationally as very few votes are changing and judges are tossing out lawsuits faster than you can say “Rudy Giuliani’s a ‘Borat’ star.”
This year’s election put some additional pressure on election officials because COVID-19 had more people voting early or by mail. Because people liked how easy that was, I believe that system will be with us from now on.
I’d like to see national elections standardized, with everyone using the same rules and procedures. And I’d like mail ballot deadlines set a week or so before Election Day, with election workers allowed to either tally or at least start some of the processing as ballots come in.
For all the screaming about fraud, the systems already in place and the tweaks that could be applied will keep things secure, with representatives of all major parties involved in how the votes are counted.
Continuing to question the election and ignoring the will of the people undermines our democracy—something foreign adversaries are thrilled to see.
