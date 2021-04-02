While nursing home deaths drop nationwide, three reported at Caroline facility this week

“Across the country, residents are reuniting with their loved ones face-to-face for the first time in a year,” according to a press release from the association. “The new data underscores the importance of vaccinations.”

But as the vaccination rate is going up—and Virginia has administered more than 3.9 million shots to date—metrics representing the local level of infection are “creeping back up” as well, said Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare.

“I think we are in a race against time here getting more of our community vaccinated as soon as possible to kind of continue that break in the chain of transmission that we were able to see here at the beginning of the year,” McDermott said.

National health officials fear a fourth surge in cases as people have relaxed some of their precautions in their rush to put the pandemic behind them. Mary Chamberlin, a public relations specialist with the local health district, sees it in the community.

People seem to be more complacent, thinking that because there are more vaccines out there, “we don’t have to wear a mask as much as we used to, we don’t have to social distance,” she said. “COVID-19 fatigue definitely plays a big part each time we have these increases in cases.”

