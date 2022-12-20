White Christmas unlikely, but it will be frigid in the Fredericksburg region

Although the National Weather Service is not calling for snowfall on Christmas morning in the Fredericksburg area, it does say temperatures may make you feel like you're near the North Pole.

"As Santa Claus comes down the chimney on Christmas Eve into Christmas morning, he'll be coming down with chilly temperatures in the low to middle teens," said Erik Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sterling.

Taylor said to see a white Christmas this Sunday, you’ll have to travel toward the Ohio River Valley, the Great Lakes region or the interior northeast.

"If you're traveling out that way, of course, that's where the travel delays will be," Taylor said.

Delays could occur elsewhere, too.

Last Monday, the American Automobile Association said nearly 113 million people will journey 50 miles or more away from their homes by car this Christmas holiday, up 3.6 million people from last year.

The last time there was a white Christmas in the Fredericksburg region was during the 2009 “Snowpocalypse,” when 16.4 inches of snow fell at Reagan National Airport and 18 inches were recorded at Dulles. Two months later, another 17 inches of snow fell on the Fredericksburg region.

“The chance for snow, unfortunately, if you are looking for a white Christmas, is relatively low in the Fredericksburg area," Taylor said. "We could be looking at some brief rain and snow mix late Friday afternoon—maybe for an hour or two—as the Artic front pulls through, but that would really be about it.”

Taylor said the "bigger story" for the region is the rapid drop in temperatures over the next several days.

Taylor said by By Thursday afternoon, temperatures in the region will initially get as high as the lower 50s and will remain in that range through most of Friday morning.

"But by the time we get to Friday afternoon, Friday evening, that's when temperatures start to tank," Taylor said. "We'll be looking at temperatures falling from those 50s down to around near freezing, and that trend will continue through the overnight hours Friday when temperatures are expected to drop into the teens."

Taylor said the thermometer's mercury will struggle Saturday to make it just to 30 degrees.

"We'll be right at 30 and slightly below that for a high on Saturday with wind chill factors,” Taylor said. “It'll feel quite nasty out there."

Taylor said along with the rapid drop in air temperature, there could also be dangerous icy spots on regional roadways, all remnants of just over 1.7 inches of rain that fell last Friday over most of the region. Is ran from a week ago still around to freeze this Friday?

"That could create some icy hazards on the roadways," Taylor said.

Taylor said Christmas Day will be cold, with high temperatures hovering around freezing all day. Beginning Sunday, he said temperatures will start to climb their way out of the freezing range, but no precipitation is expected for the early part of next week.

"Right now, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look dry, but beyond that point, it's too early to tell what the long range will be going into the New Year,” Taylor said.