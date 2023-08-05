The words of Stafford County resident Frank M. White, an Air Force veteran for 26 years and poet for much longer, have been entered into the Congressional Record, the official record of proceedings and debates of the U.S. Congress.

At a recent Juneteenth celebration held by the Stafford County Branch of the NAACP, White met Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-7th). He told her about a poem he’d written about the event that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

Shortly thereafter, he sent her the poem, then said he forgot about it and was shocked to receive an email, saying it had been read into the Congressional Record on July 17. Spanberger asked her colleagues to join her in thanking Frank Manuel White for his service to the nation and “for his contributions to keeping the history of our nation alive through his poetry.”

In seven stanzas, White describes America’s history, from Thomas Jefferson’s words that “all men are created equal” to Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation that made it so. White noted that on June 19, 1865, slaves in Galveston, Texas, got the word that the war was over and they were free.

“Those enslaved remembered that day, they celebrated far and wide,” White wrote. “And Juneteenth is what they called it, celebrating that day with pride.”