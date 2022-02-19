Wicker's interests outside the operating room

A doctor with legible writing? Unusual, perhaps.

One whose handwriting resembles calligraphy? Unheard of, probably.

Thanks to his headmaster at a private Catholic school in Alexandria, Dr. Henry Wicker Jr. developed high levels of penmanship as a fifth-grader, a practice he’s continued throughout life. His calligraphy-style italic writing, as well as fondness for cooking, are some of his skills outside the operating room.

The surgeon also developed an interest in photography as a teenager when his father, an ophthalmologist, taught him about optics through the lens of, well, camera lenses. Over the years, he’s developed an eye for waterfowl in action—think eagles and osprey spearing fish—as well as super close-up images of bug-eyed insects.

One of his favorite photos involves a small bird, a kildeer, that made a nest near the parking lot at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Wicker showed the nest to former CEO David McKnight, who set up protective cones around it. As the weeks passed, Wicker staked out the nest several times, as he does his favorite waterside locales.

His patience was rewarded when the chicks hatched on Mother’s Day. He captured an image of two newly hatched fuzzballs, standing next to their mother, as a third chick emerges from the egg.

“I love silence and solitude, I really do, and this gives me an opportunity to be by myself and concentrate on what I’m seeing,” he said.

His photos are available at flickr.com.

