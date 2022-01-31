 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Widening projects beginning this week on three Stafford roads
Crews are set to start work in Stafford County this week as part of a safety improvement program that will widen shoulders and add a smoother surface to sections of Hartwood Road, Mountain View Road and Winding Creek Road.

Work is set to start on Tuesday, local Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said. VDOT and Stafford are working together on the program. Mobile work zones will be in place and will include lane closures and one-way, alternating traffic. Crews are scheduled to work on the roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Work will start first on a 3.75-mile section of Hartwood Road between Spotted Tavern Road and Hartwood Church Road. Work on this stretch of road is expected to last several weeks, Hannon said in a news release.

A 2.5-mile section of Mountain View Road from Kellogg Mill Road to Centreport Parkway will be next to be widened. Then a 1.75-mile stretch of Winding Creek Road will be widened between Shelton Shop Road and Courthouse Road, with the exception of a portion recently improved as part of a development project.

VDOT was already scheduled to pave the roads this year, Hannon said. The county then spent $1.25 million from its 2019 road and safety improvement projects bond to first widen the road shoulders by 12 to 18 inches.

Hannon said the sections of widened road will be paved “to create a uniform appearance and smooth travel surface,” along with centerline markings with brighter paint to be more reflective.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

