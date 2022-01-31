Widening projects beginning this week on three Stafford roads

Crews are set to start work in Stafford County this week as part of a safety improvement program that will widen shoulders and add a smoother surface to sections of Hartwood Road, Mountain View Road and Winding Creek Road.

Work is set to start on Tuesday, local Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said. VDOT and Stafford are working together on the program. Mobile work zones will be in place and will include lane closures and one-way, alternating traffic. Crews are scheduled to work on the roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Work will start first on a 3.75-mile section of Hartwood Road between Spotted Tavern Road and Hartwood Church Road. Work on this stretch of road is expected to last several weeks, Hannon said in a news release.

A 2.5-mile section of Mountain View Road from Kellogg Mill Road to Centreport Parkway will be next to be widened. Then a 1.75-mile stretch of Winding Creek Road will be widened between Shelton Shop Road and Courthouse Road, with the exception of a portion recently improved as part of a development project.