'Wild times': Fluctuating prices, drop in supply frustrate Fredericksburg-area homebuilders

“A lot of times you’ll drive by houses that are being built, and windows are the last thing going in,” he said. “Lead time is way out. Usually builders would allow four to five weeks for windows. Now it’s almost six months. They used to build a home in 90 to 100 days. Now six months is kind of the minimum.”

He said builders are struggling to keep up with changing costs as they figure out how to price their projects. Some have told him they have to raise prices every week while others have confided that they’re losing money.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s wild times,” Toalson said. “Builders are doing their best to set customer’s expectations, but it’s tough.”

Toalson said he hopes supply chains will catch up to demand by fall or early next year. The drop in lumber prices is one possible portent of this.

Dan Sandoval, president and CEO of Republic Homes in Spotsylvania, said one way his company has been dealing with the issue is to include an escalation clause in contracts for the more than 30 custom homes it expects to build this year.

“Prior to the pandemic, we did not,” he said. “I do not know of any contractor that did.”