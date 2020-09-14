Will Mary Washington Monument lodge get 'for rent' sign?

McIntosh suggested offering to take the property off the city’s hands in exchange for also getting the use of a floor in Executive Plaza or another space such as the Visitor Center to help provide a launching space for new businesses.

Freehling said the issue of that to do with the lodge will come before City Council again at a future meeting.

The Mary Washington Monument has the distinction of being the first monument to a woman in the United States that was paid for and erected by women. It was dedicated in 1894 in honor of the mother of George Washington, who lived the last years of her life a few blocks away from the monument site.

She visited what’s known as Meditation Rock many times to meditate and pray for the safety of her son during the American Revolution, and asked that she be buried at the site.

The National Mary Washington Monument Association built the lodge around 1896 of local granite with red-tinted mortar (tinted mortar was a trend at the time) to serve as a visitor center and home of the Mary Washington Monument’s caretaker. It has eight rooms, including three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, and sits in a landscaped garden adjacent to the Mary Washington Monument. There is no fence dividing the lodge’s yard from the Mary Washington Monument and Gordon family cemetery.