Winning ticket bought in Stafford to expire soon, lottery officials say

Would you throw away $258,000? Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Stafford County several months ago may be on the verge of doing just that, according to a news release from the Virginia Lottery.

A Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket purchased at the Giant Food on Worth Avenue matched all five numbers in the March 16 drawing to win a $258,000 jackpot. Since then, no one has come forward with that winning ticket to claim the prize, lottery officials said Wednesday.

By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. That means the ticket will become worthless at 5 p.m. Monday.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 10-21-27-29-38.

Unclaimed prizes go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades, according to the release.

Lottery officials urge whoever has the winning ticket to contact the Virginia Lottery or present the ticket at a Virginia Lottery customer service center or prize zone.

On Tuesday, the agency announced that a Virginia man was a $1 million winner after buying a 20X the Money ticket at the Safeway on Little River Turnpike in Annandale, where he had stopped after work to pick up soft drinks.

Jose Flores Velasquez had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $759,878 before taxes. He chose the cash option, lottery officials said.

Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $2.1 million per day for Virginia’s K–12 public schools, the release stated.