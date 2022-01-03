Winter storm causes widespread power outages in Fredericksburg area

Tens of thousands of Fredericksburg area residents were left without power after a winter storm Monday that blanketed the region under almost a foot of ice and snow in some places.
Dominion reported more than 44,000 of the 53,310 homes and businesses it serves in Stafford County were without power as night fell Monday and temperatures began a precipitous drop into the teens overnight. In Spotsylvania County, 11,663 out of 33,603 Dominion customers were out of power as of 6 p.m. and in Fredericksburg, 4,035 customers out of nearly 15,000 were without power.
Just under 3,000 of the 9,100 Dominion customers in King George did not have power at 6 p.m. and another 6,400 Northern Neck Electric Cooperative customers in the county were in the dark, according to an update from the cooperative.
"NNEC will be receiving 16 mutual aid crews from nine different co-ops," according to the update. "The crews are on their way from Pennsylvania and will be working at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 4."
The storm is also heavily affecting NOVEC customers in Stafford, with 2,970 of 5,713 households out of power.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported about 20,000 of the 26,543 homes, businesses and other customers it serves Spotsylvania County were without power at 6 p.m. In Caroline County, more than 10,000 of REC's 13,075 customers were still in the dark.
Total snow accumulation Monday was estimated at 7 to 11 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm caused thousands of accidents and stranded vehicles throughout central and northern Virginia. As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Virginia State Police had responded to more than 2,000 calls for service due to treacherous road conditions Monday. Numerous tractor-trailers and vehicles became stuck or disabled on I-95 near the Rappahannock River bridge, state police reported.
No injuries were reported, but state police urged people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary, especially as evening and freezing temperatures set in.
"Due to the heavy snowfall concentrated in that area, road conditions rapidly turned treacherous for commercial and passenger vehicles," state police reported in a press release. "VSP troopers, wreckers, and VDOT crews continue to work as quickly as the weather and roads will safely permit to get stuck vehicles cleared and traffic moving again on I-95."
AAA also warned motorists of dangerous road conditions overnight and the possibility of batteries breaking down due to freezing temperatures.
"At zero degrees, a car’s battery loses about 60 percent of its strength, yet the engine needs about twice as much power to start," a press release AAA stated.
Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and Fredericksburg Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 4, the divisions announced Monday afternoon. Tuesday was to be the first day back for students following winter break.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele