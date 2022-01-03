Winter storm causes widespread power outages in Fredericksburg area

Tens of thousands of Fredericksburg area residents were left without power after a winter storm Monday that blanketed the region under almost a foot of ice and snow in some places.

Dominion reported more than 44,000 of the 53,310 homes and businesses it serves in Stafford County were without power as night fell Monday and temperatures began a precipitous drop into the teens overnight. In Spotsylvania County, 11,663 out of 33,603 Dominion customers were out of power as of 6 p.m. and in Fredericksburg, 4,035 customers out of nearly 15,000 were without power.

Just under 3,000 of the 9,100 Dominion customers in King George did not have power at 6 p.m. and another 6,400 Northern Neck Electric Cooperative customers in the county were in the dark, according to an update from the cooperative.

"NNEC will be receiving 16 mutual aid crews from nine different co-ops," according to the update. "The crews are on their way from Pennsylvania and will be working at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 4."

The storm is also heavily affecting NOVEC customers in Stafford, with 2,970 of 5,713 households out of power.