 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter storm could make for messy weekend in Fredericksburg area
0 comments
alert top story

Winter storm could make for messy weekend in Fredericksburg area

{{featured_button_text}}
Snow storm (copy)

The National Weather Service says the Fredericksburg area could get 4 to  6 inches of snow Sunday.

 Suzanne Carr Rossi for The Free Lance-Star

The Fredericksburg area's relatively tame winter might roar to life this weekend, with forecasts expecting several inches of snow before a wintry mix and rain move in.

The National Weather Service forecast shows the possibility of four to six inches of snow falling by Sunday afternoon. The precipitation is expected to then turn into a mix of snow, rain and freezing rain into Monday night.

The weather service has issued a winter storm watch that includes the Fredericksburg region. The watch said there is a possibility of heavy snowfall and warned that "travel could be very difficult.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The only winter storm this season happened in mid-December, when a mix of snow, rain, freezing rain and 25 mph wind gusts led to car crashes and power outages in the region.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is geared up for the possible weekend winter storm. Crews are will be treating Interstate 95 and exit ramps, along with primary roads in the region prior to the storms.

Local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release that drivers should expect to see slow-moving trucks treating roads. She added that VDOT will monitor the weather and stage equipment “for quick deployment” if the wintry mix falls in the area.

VDOT offers real-time traffic updates through its 511 webpage and app, as well as the online snowplow tracker to see schedules for road clearing.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert