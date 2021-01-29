Winter storm could make for messy weekend in Fredericksburg area

The Fredericksburg area's relatively tame winter might roar to life this weekend, with forecasts expecting several inches of snow before a wintry mix and rain move in.

The National Weather Service forecast shows the possibility of four to six inches of snow falling by Sunday afternoon. The precipitation is expected to then turn into a mix of snow, rain and freezing rain into Monday night.

The weather service has issued a winter storm watch that includes the Fredericksburg region. The watch said there is a possibility of heavy snowfall and warned that "travel could be very difficult.”

The only winter storm this season happened in mid-December, when a mix of snow, rain, freezing rain and 25 mph wind gusts led to car crashes and power outages in the region.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is geared up for the possible weekend winter storm. Crews are will be treating Interstate 95 and exit ramps, along with primary roads in the region prior to the storms.