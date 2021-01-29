Winter storm could make for messy weekend in Fredericksburg area

The Fredericksburg area's relatively tame winter might roar to life this weekend, with forecasts expecting several inches of snow before a wintry mix and rain move in.
The National Weather Service forecast shows the possibility of four to six inches of snow falling by Sunday afternoon. The precipitation is expected to then turn into a mix of snow, rain and freezing rain into Monday night.
The weather service has issued a winter storm watch that includes the Fredericksburg region. The watch said there is a possibility of heavy snowfall and warned that "travel could be very difficult.”
The only winter storm this season happened in mid-December, when a mix of snow, rain, freezing rain and 25 mph wind gusts led to car crashes and power outages in the region.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is geared up for the possible weekend winter storm. Crews are will be treating Interstate 95 and exit ramps, along with primary roads in the region prior to the storms.
Local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release that drivers should expect to see slow-moving trucks treating roads. She added that VDOT will monitor the weather and stage equipment “for quick deployment” if the wintry mix falls in the area.
VDOT offers real-time traffic updates through its 511 webpage and app, as well as the online snowplow tracker to see schedules for road clearing.
