Winter storm freezes roads in Fredericksburg area

Officials are warning motorists to stay home as a winter storm is creating hazardous road conditions across the Fredericksburg area Monday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that roads in the Fredericksburg area are covered with snow and blowing and falling snow is severely reducing visibility. It warns motorists to, "Please do not to travel at this time."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg officials say roads are slippery throughout the city and most roads on hills are not passable. A Stafford County alert warns that road conditions throughout the county are poor.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for central and northern Virginia into southern Maryland until 4 p.m. Monday. Snow began falling in the Fredericksburg region overnight and the weather service says accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

Virginia State Police reported that they had responded to 82 crashes across Virginia as of 8 a.m. Monday. State police said there were no injuries, but advised people to stay off the roads until the storm has passed.

Government offices and school systems in the Fredericksburg area announced that they would be closed Monday because of the snow. Most schools in the area weren't scheduled to return from the holiday break until Tuesday, but some had planned teacher workdays.