Winter storm keeping Fredericksburg area in deep freeze

A mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet coated roads across the state and the Fredericksburg region, closing local schools and government offices Thursday as a dreary, frigid February continues.
More of the same wintry mix was expected overnight and throughout the day Friday, meaning more icy roads and more school and government closures.
A winter weather advisory was issued for the Fredericksburg area through 6 a.m. Friday. A state of emergency also was issued in Virginia during the storm because of road conditions and potential for power outages caused by the icy precipitation.
No widespread power outages were reported, locally or statewide, by utility companies as of Thursday evening. The power providers still were prepared, with additional crews on standby in case overnight freezing led to downed trees and power lines.
The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police continued to warn people to avoid driving because of the icy road conditions, at least through the early part of Friday.
“With another round of freezing rain expected through Friday morning, and below-freezing temperatures, we will continue treating roads for icy and slick surfaces, returning to focus again on I-95 and primary and high-volume secondary roads," said Robbie Prezioso, VDOT's Fredericksburg District maintenance engineer. "We encourage drivers to delay unnecessary trips through [Friday] morning to give crews room to navigate and improve road conditions.”
The state police said in a Thursday release that between midnight and 4 p.m., troopers responded to 385 crashes and 255 disabled vehicles. State police reported 48 crashes and 47 disabled vehicles in the district that covers the Fredericksburg and Culpeper areas. One fatal crash was reported, in Caroline County, but the state police said weather did not appear to play a role.
At 4 p.m., VDOT reported that most primary and heavily traveled roads were mostly clear and wet, but many were expected to refreeze overnight.
Crews have continuously treated area roads, but VDOT warned people to avoid driving until temperatures rise above freezing, which was expected to happen in the afternoon.
The forecast called for skies to clear overnight Friday, but with the low dropping to 23 degrees.
No winter weather is in the weekend forecast, but the low is expected to dip to 16 degrees overnight Saturday and 27 Sunday night.