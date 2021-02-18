Winter storm keeping Fredericksburg area in deep freeze

A mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet coated roads across the state and the Fredericksburg region, closing local schools and government offices Thursday as a dreary, frigid February continues.

More of the same wintry mix was expected overnight and throughout the day Friday, meaning more icy roads and more school and government closures.

A winter weather advisory was issued for the Fredericksburg area through 6 a.m. Friday. A state of emergency also was issued in Virginia during the storm because of road conditions and potential for power outages caused by the icy precipitation.

No widespread power outages were reported, locally or statewide, by utility companies as of Thursday evening. The power providers still were prepared, with additional crews on standby in case overnight freezing led to downed trees and power lines.

The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police continued to warn people to avoid driving because of the icy road conditions, at least through the early part of Friday.