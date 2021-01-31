Winter storm leads to wrecks, closings in Fredericksburg region

Folks in the Fredericksburg region with wishes for serious snow had them granted Sunday in a storm that had state police responding to help nearly 500 motorists across Virginia involved in crashes or stuck on snowy roads.

But as usual for snow storms in the Fredericksburg region, what fell on Sunday and what is expected again Monday wasn’t and likely won’t be as simple as pretty white flakes falling from the sky.

After snow, rain and sleet fell at different times Sunday, with between 3 and 5 or more inches of snow measured in different spots around the region, the National Weather Service forecast for the Fredericksburg area called for more of the same rain-freezing rain mix Monday morning, followed by snow in the afternoon and night. The high is expected to reach 34 degrees, with north winds of 14-17 mph, gusting to 25 mph, likely to make it feel colder.

Officials at the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg District advised motorists Sunday to avoid traveling and warned that roads were expected to refreeze overnight and again Monday night.