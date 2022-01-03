Winter storm slams area

Stafford County and Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 4, the divisions announced Monday afternoon.
Tuesday was to be the first day back for students following winter break.
As of noon Monday, local power companies were reporting thousands of outages across the area as a result of the storm.
Dominion reported 40,107 of its 53,310 customers in Stafford County are without power. Nearly 16,000 of 33,603 Spotsylvania customers, nearly 4,000 of about 15,000 Fredericksburg City customers and nearly 4,000 of about 9,000 King George customers are experiencing power outages.
NOVEC customers in Stafford County are also being heavily affected, with 3,298 of 5,713 households without power.
Northern Neck Electric Cooperative reported 3,500 members without power as of 10:30.
"Full estimated time of restoration could be tomorrow for some members," an email from the cooperative stated.
Virginia State Police are urging motorists to stay off the roads. As of 10:30 Monday morning, state police had responded to 313 traffic crashes and had aided 277 disabled or stuck motorists since 12:01 a.m., according to a release.
"As of 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3), state police are currently responding to 137 traffic crashes and 119 disabled/stuck vehicles across the state," the release states.
There have been no fatalities "at this time," the release continues.
The northbound I-95 and I-395 express lanes will close Monday around 1 p.m., to give crews time to clear the lanes. The lanes are expected to reopen in the northbound direction around 5 p.m. this evening.
I-495 express lanes remain open.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the area until 4 p.m. with up to two inches of additional accumulation possible.
Total snow accumulation is estimated at 7 to 11 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials are warning motorists to stay home as a winter storm is creating hazardous road conditions across the Fredericksburg area Monday morning.
The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that roads in the Fredericksburg area are covered with snow and blowing and falling snow is severely reducing visibility. It warns motorists to, "Please do not to travel at this time."
Fredericksburg officials say roads are slippery throughout the city and most roads on hills are not passable. A Stafford County alert warns that road conditions throughout the county are poor.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for central and northern Virginia into southern Maryland until 4 p.m. Monday. Snow began falling in the Fredericksburg region overnight and the weather service says accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Virginia State Police reported that they had responded to 82 crashes across Virginia as of 8 a.m. Monday. State police said there were no injuries, but advised people to stay off the roads until the storm has passed.
Government offices and school systems in the Fredericksburg area announced that they would be closed Monday because of the snow. Most schools in the area weren't scheduled to return from the holiday break until Tuesday, but some had planned teacher workdays.