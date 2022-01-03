Winter storm slams area

"As of 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3), state police are currently responding to 137 traffic crashes and 119 disabled/stuck vehicles across the state," the release states.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have been no fatalities "at this time," the release continues.

The northbound I-95 and I-395 express lanes will close Monday around 1 p.m., to give crews time to clear the lanes. The lanes are expected to reopen in the northbound direction around 5 p.m. this evening.

I-495 express lanes remain open.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the area until 4 p.m. with up to two inches of additional accumulation possible.

Total snow accumulation is estimated at 7 to 11 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials are warning motorists to stay home as a winter storm is creating hazardous road conditions across the Fredericksburg area Monday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that roads in the Fredericksburg area are covered with snow and blowing and falling snow is severely reducing visibility. It warns motorists to, "Please do not to travel at this time."