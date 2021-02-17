Wintry mix affects Fredericksburg-area vaccine clinic schedule

However, those who are scheduled for second doses and are uncomfortable being out in bad weather can call or email the contact number or email address on cards they received from the health system after their first appointment. MWHC would rather not publicize that number, but asks people who don’t have that contact information to call 540/741-1100.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When clinics at the Fick center are canceled, those with appointments will be contacted about rescheduling, Henry said.

Health officials recommend that the second Pfizer dose be given within three weeks of the first dose, and within four weeks for the Moderna vaccine. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that people can wait up to six weeks between shots.

“They will still be able to receive the second dose and will not have to restart the vaccine series,” according to the local health district.