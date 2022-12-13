Wintry mix could fall midweek in Fredericksburg region

The massive winter storm that dumped several feet of snow in California and is making its way across the U.S. could bring a wintry mix to the Fredericksburg area Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a chance of rain and sleet in Fredericksburg late Wednesday, followed by a mix of freezing rain and sleet, with a low around 31 degrees. Little or no ice accumulation is expected, while the sleet could amount to a half inch.

On Thursday, the forecast calls for a chance of rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet before 7 a.m., then possibly a mix of rain and freezing rain. After 10 a.m., the precipitation is expected to turn into rain and continue into the night, with a high of 49 and a low of 34. Wind gusts are expected to reach 20–21 mph.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will have crews mobilized Wednesday night to monitor conditions on area roads, and clear and treat them if needed, according to local spokeswoman Darragh Frye.