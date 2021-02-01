Wintry weather brings more travel warnings, school closures in Fredericksburg area

The winter storm that hit the Fredericksburg area over the weekend continued with another batch of windy, wintry weather that was expected to last into Tuesday.

The winter weather and cold temperatures could make driving risky. The Virginia Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to avoid hitting the road overnight Monday and early Tuesday.

Between three and five inches of snow accumulated in the Fredericksburg area over the weekend, topped with rain and freezing rain as temperatures edged just above the freezing mark. The winter storm led to school and county office closures as well as hundreds of crashes and stranded vehicles.

Most of the Fredericksburg region’s main roads were clear on Monday, although many also had icy patches.

Crews spent Monday treating roads in the region. But with temperatures remaining below freezing and more of a wintry mix expected to fall overnight Monday and into Tuesday, many area schools were again closed and VDOT warned drivers that roads could still become icy.