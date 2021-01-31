Wintry weather cancels vaccine clinic in Caroline

Local fatalities are among 3,073 elderly people who have died from the virus as a result of outbreaks in long-term care centers, and state and national officials are working to get vaccines into the arms of those most vulnerable.

As of Sunday, 108,052 doses of the vaccine had been given out to residents and workers at nursing homes and assisted living facilities across Virginia, according to the state health department’s vaccination dashboard.

The state is vaccinating an average of 31,563 people a day, according to Sunday’s report, but the weekend’s wintry mix will slow down the rate temporarily.

The local health district, which is getting about 4,350 doses a week from the state, is planning to hold a vaccination clinic in each locality it serves, once a week, on the same day each week throughout February, under this schedule:

Monday: Caroline

Tuesday: Fredericksburg

Wednesday: Spotsylvania

Thursday: Stafford

Friday: King George

When inclement weather is in the picture—as it was on Sunday—health district officials will make a decision to cancel or continue the clinic by 3 p.m. the day before the event.