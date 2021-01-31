Wintry weather cancels vaccine clinic in Caroline

The region’s wintry weather has canceled Monday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Caroline County—which was supposed to mark the debut of the Rappahannock Area Health District holding such events, every day of the week in one of its localities.
As a result, the Caroline appointments will be rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 8. In addition, the regular COVID-19 testing event, planned Monday at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, has been canceled. Registration is still open for Wednesday’s testing clinic, planned 4-7 p.m. at Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd.
The vaccination cancellations come as the virus continues to claim lives. The deaths of three more local residents were reported on Saturday, bringing the local death toll from COVID-19 to 168 people.
The ages of the two men and one woman ranged from the 60s to the 80s. All three were white; two lived in Stafford County and one in Spotsylvania County.
None was a resident at a long-term care facility, but virus outbreaks at 10 local care centers continue to cause sickness and death. Every locality in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, has at least one current outbreak at a nursing home or assisted living facility.
The local clusters have resulted in 252 cases and at least 16 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Local fatalities are among 3,073 elderly people who have died from the virus as a result of outbreaks in long-term care centers, and state and national officials are working to get vaccines into the arms of those most vulnerable.
As of Sunday, 108,052 doses of the vaccine had been given out to residents and workers at nursing homes and assisted living facilities across Virginia, according to the state health department’s vaccination dashboard.
The state is vaccinating an average of 31,563 people a day, according to Sunday’s report, but the weekend’s wintry mix will slow down the rate temporarily.
The local health district, which is getting about 4,350 doses a week from the state, is planning to hold a vaccination clinic in each locality it serves, once a week, on the same day each week throughout February, under this schedule:
- Monday: Caroline
- Tuesday: Fredericksburg
- Wednesday: Spotsylvania
- Thursday: Stafford
- Friday: King George
When inclement weather is in the picture—as it was on Sunday—health district officials will make a decision to cancel or continue the clinic by 3 p.m. the day before the event.
People in tier 1b currently eligible for the vaccine include those age 65 and up; younger people with underlying conditions; and the first group of essential workers including police, fire and hazmat; corrections and homeless shelter residents and workers; and school staff.
Health district officials are working with a number of community partners, including Mary Washington Healthcare and six area pharmacies, to get people vaccinated. However, all registrations are being handled by the health district, which will then distribute lists of names to its partners, who will then contact people for appointments.
Anyone eligible for a vaccine who hasn’t registered through the health district can do so, either online at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock or by calling 540/899-4797 during weekday business hours.
As for the district’s free COVID-19 testing events, preregistration is requested, but not required. Registration links, in both English and Spanish, are available on the health district’s website at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock/freecovid19testing/.
For future testing events, the decision to delay will be made on the day of the event, and all those scheduled will be emailed or called, according to health officials.
