With a vintage look and a commitment to help, Downtown Dolls are getting known

The Downtown Dolls, a Fredericksburg-area social club committed to charity and volunteerism, decided last spring to raise money for a youngster fighting pediatric cancer. They did it by taking pies to the face.
Members of the Downtown Dolls occasionally adopt the “pinup lifestyle” by wearing the hair, make-up, clothing and high heels of starlets from the 1940s and 1950s. They even adopt special personas and go by names like Cherry Sundae, Kitty Coco and Dani Divine.
To raise money for their cause, they asked people to donate money for every pie that was smashed into a member’s face. They quickly met their $400 goal and zoomed past $1,000.
After the club drafted a few well-known Fredericksburg folks to join them as pie targets, they ended up raising more than $1,200 for Ellie’s Elves by the time summer rolled around.
“At $50 a pie, the eight girls who agreed to get pies in the face reached and passed our original goal in two days,” said Downtown Dolls’ President Jen Melerski, from Stafford County. “We had the whole month to raise money, so we managed to also get notable residents like Stafford’s dancing deputy to also take pies to the face. We were thrilled to be able to hand over the $1,200 to the worthy cause.”
Melerski said the group began in spring 2019, when she and some friends who had for some time been involved in dressing up for car shows and other “pinup lifestyle” events were approached by members of a group in Richmond. They had an organization and wanted Melerski to start a second chapter in Fredericksburg.
The local participants decided to create their own organization, one focused on fun and socializing, but also dedicated to volunteering and helping charitable organizations.
On the Downtown Dolls Facebook Page, the group calls its members “pinups with a purpose.”
In 18 months, Downtown Dolls has raised money or volunteered for groups and people dealing with autism, suicide awareness, reading, child abuse, sexual assault, breast cancer, hunger, cystic fibrosis, cancer and veterans awareness.
“The charity work we’re done has taken on a life of its own,” Melerski said. “For our first meeting back in 2019, we had six girls, where now we have 15. We’ve learned a lot since our first event in June of 2019, a local car show where we helped get school supplies for students. We’ve learned how to choose who to work with and the number of events per month that works best.”
Some of their gatherings are just for fun and for socialization. And some include tips on how to achieve the pinup look the club members emulate.
Melerski said the idea is to keep the club small, with no more than 20 members.
“We’ve seen that when some organizations get too big, with too many hands in the pot, there can be problems,” she said. “That may change, though. Now that we’ve made contact with businesses and organizations, some others are reaching out to us to be involved in different events.”
Member Danielle Chinn, who lives in North Stafford and has been a Doll since earlier this year, said she was drawn to the club for several reasons.
“Working from home during COVID, I was really looking for more social interaction,” she said. “I went to a meeting and thought immediately it was really cool—a group of women who enjoy wearing fancy dresses and outfits, and who were so welcoming and friendly.”
Chinn didn’t quite know what to make of the whole “pinup lifestyle” or even what to wear, though other members quickly took her under their wings.
“When you say ‘pinup’ many people are confused,” she said. “The way I think about it is going back to the wartime years of Rosie the Riveter, a time when women dressed up and cheered men on, even as so many female pioneers were pushing forward. That’s what it all means to me.”
She said her interest in the group was solidified when she saw how committed it is to raising money for causes she cares about.
“Sometimes we do things to raise money, like the Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention,” said Chinn. “And at other times, we’re just there to lend our support, like reading the names of abused children at the Save Jane Event downtown. I don’t think any of us got through helping to read those names with dry eyes. We just wanted to be there in support.”
Club member Brandi Parrish of Spotsylvania County said she was drawn to the group because she’s “always had a fascination with the culture of the 1950s,” and decided to join when she learned of the group’s commitment to helping others.
“I wanted to get into the role of civic leader and be more involved in our community,” she said. “The girls in the club are just so wonderful, from all different walks of life.”
Parrish said she’s glad that the group has some activities that are just for fun, and that members range in age from 27 to the upper 50s.
“Of course, once our members don pinup makeup and dress, they become timeless in that moment,” she said.
“As for the dress, we make a point of seeking out vintage pieces, not the costumy Spirit of Halloween stuff,” she said. “When we walk into some events en masse—a bunch of girls floating in like flowers—we can turn some heads. But we’re usually marketing the appearances strongly ahead of time so people are coming to expect it. And we’ve been around long enough that people are starting to know us and our group.”
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415