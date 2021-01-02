With a vintage look and a commitment to help, Downtown Dolls are getting known

Member Danielle Chinn, who lives in North Stafford and has been a Doll since earlier this year, said she was drawn to the club for several reasons.

“Working from home during COVID, I was really looking for more social interaction,” she said. “I went to a meeting and thought immediately it was really cool—a group of women who enjoy wearing fancy dresses and outfits, and who were so welcoming and friendly.”

Chinn didn’t quite know what to make of the whole “pinup lifestyle” or even what to wear, though other members quickly took her under their wings.

“When you say ‘pinup’ many people are confused,” she said. “The way I think about it is going back to the wartime years of Rosie the Riveter, a time when women dressed up and cheered men on, even as so many female pioneers were pushing forward. That’s what it all means to me.”

She said her interest in the group was solidified when she saw how committed it is to raising money for causes she cares about.