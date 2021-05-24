With genetic disease and popular car show, Buckner is 'living his life the best he can'

If not for the cough—that deep down, murky hack that croups up several times an hour—no one would suspect there’s anything wrong with Cody Buckner.
But when he does cough, especially in public, “everybody looks at me funny and runs the other way,” he said. They wonder if he’s a chain smoker or worry he has COVID-19 or some other contagious disease.
He doesn’t.
Buckner has cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs and other organs. He was first diagnosed at age 9 after repeated bouts of what doctors thought was chronic bronchitis.
At the time, his parents, Dennis and Kelly Buckner of Spotsylvania County, were told their son probably wouldn’t live past age 18.
But nobody let Cody Buckner in on that prognosis, at least in the early going. Even when the disease progressed and his lung functions declined, “his activity and fight never did,” said Kelly Brown, a respiratory therapist who’s treated him for nine years.
“He refused to live like he had an expiration date,” she said.
As a result, Buckner—who will turn 34 this fall—leads a life that seems perfectly normal to anyone looking in from the outside. And it would be, if not for the incessant cough and fatigue, the hour-long breathing treatments each morning and night and the 50 pills he takes daily to keep his lungs, digestive system and other organs on track.
Buckner deals with them and keeps going.
“I’m going to make sure I keep on keeping on rather than sit myself down and stay put,” he said.
Buckner lives in Louisa County with his wife, Amelia, and 13-month-old daughter, Camlyn. He works full time as a phlebotomist—someone who draws blood—and perhaps his empathy for others, gleaned from what he went through himself, has given him a golden touch with patients.
“We have people all the time who say, ‘Hey, is Cody drawing blood here today?’ If not, they turn around and walk out because he’s so good at it,” said Dr. Clifton Sheets at Prime Care, an urgent care facility in Spotsylvania. “He has the best attitude of just about anybody I’ve ever worked with. I’ve never seen him say, ‘Oh, poor me,’ and I’ve never seen him complain.”
Buckner also is doing his part to combat the disorder that affects about 30,000 Americans, just as others did before him. Money raised for CF research in the past helped develop a drug called Trikafta that changed his life.
It treats a particular mutation that affects about 90 percent of cystic fibrosis sufferers, including Buckner, Brown said. When he was approved for it in December 2019, the therapist watched in amazement as Buckner finally was able to put on weight and look healthy—not sickly and gaunt. His lung functions did an about-face.
“Over the last year and a half or so, those numbers have actually improved—drastically,” the therapist said. “It’s almost like watching the clock tick backwards—after watching it fast forward.”
‘65 ROSES’
Each January for the past five years, Buckner has let the Virginia chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation know he’s again hosting a car show to raise money for research. It’s called the “65 Roses Car, Truck and Bike Show.” The rosy nickname goes back to the 1960s, when a child who heard for the first time that he had cystic fibrosis and mistakenly pronounced it as “65 Roses.”
Since Buckner started the event in 2016, the show has raised more than $65,000 for research. When Beth Saladino, development director of the Virginia chapter, asked Buckner why it’s so important to him, he told her he’s motivated by his own improved health, his life with his daughter and his love for cars.
“He does not plan to stop hosting the show until a cure for cystic fibrosis is found,” Saladino said.
Buckner’s father raced on dragstrips, and Cody Buckner always enjoyed being around the track and working on vehicles. He also liked going to local auto shows, and an event to showcase vehicles—and raise money for his favorite charity—seemed the perfect combination.
The first event had more than 100 cars, which he considered a great start, and it’s on the way to “becoming the largest car show in the Fredericksburg area,” said Carrie Crouch, a friend who knew Buckner through the car scene. She’s become the show’s assistant director and helps him find sponsors, vendors and donations to cover costs—customized trophies for everything from classic cars to vintage trucks, best hotrods, street cars and off-road Jeeps, exotics and European models—so every dollar raised can go to research.
Buckner doesn’t keep it a secret that he has cystic fibrosis.
“He’s upfront and honest about it,” Crouch said, “but he’s also stubborn and headstrong and he’s not going to let it get in his way of making sure this show is a success.”
Sometimes, he takes on so much, the activity has sidelined him and he’s ended up hospitalized with pneumonia or other lung-related infections. Crouch tells him it’s like a wedding—it’s inevitable that something will go wrong, but then “you scramble and it always works out, so don’t worry about it.”
During the interview, Buckner asked if the many volunteers who work behind the scenes, help sponsor it or donate items for raffles could get a shout-out.
“I couldn’t do it without them, and they deserve a big thank-you,” he said.
‘THE BEST HE CAN’
It’s like Buckner to share the credit, said Michelle Clarke, the office manager at Prime Care, where Buckner works as an employee of Lab Corps.
“Everybody loves him,” she said. “He’s very friendly, down to earth.”
Her sister’s stepson died of cystic fibrosis when he was 21, and the first time Buckner was in the office and coughed, Clarke immediately recognized it as “that cough that CFers have.”
When she heard about the show, she started volunteering along with other members of her family. This year’s event was held May 1 at Spotswood Baptist Church and drew more than 400 vehicles.
“It’s growing so fast,” Clarke said. “I think people who already like car shows love the idea and that 100 percent of the proceeds go to a great cause, and it’s put on by somebody who has the disease that he’s trying to raise money for. The word has spread so fast, there easily has to be more than 2,000 people there.”
Buckner’s mother, Kelly, wonders if the event, which provides him a chance to share his story, is his purpose in life. That and being able to draw blood so efficiently because, as he said, “nobody wants to get stuck and feel like they’re having a giant rod in their arm.”
When she and her husband first found out their son had cystic fibrosis, a hereditary disease, they traced their family histories back as far as they could, but found no one on either side with it. As concerned as his parents were about his condition, his mother is a Christian who believes God has a plan for everyone.
“So let’s just go with the plan,” she said. “I know he wants to give back because of the things that have been done for him. Maybe it’s God’s will of others seeing how much he has flourished, living his life the best he can.”
