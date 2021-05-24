With genetic disease and popular car show, Buckner is 'living his life the best he can'

‘THE BEST HE CAN’

It’s like Buckner to share the credit, said Michelle Clarke, the office manager at Prime Care, where Buckner works as an employee of Lab Corps.

“Everybody loves him,” she said. “He’s very friendly, down to earth.”

Her sister’s stepson died of cystic fibrosis when he was 21, and the first time Buckner was in the office and coughed, Clarke immediately recognized it as “that cough that CFers have.”

When she heard about the show, she started volunteering along with other members of her family. This year’s event was held May 1 at Spotswood Baptist Church and drew more than 400 vehicles.

“It’s growing so fast,” Clarke said. “I think people who already like car shows love the idea and that 100 percent of the proceeds go to a great cause, and it’s put on by somebody who has the disease that he’s trying to raise money for. The word has spread so fast, there easily has to be more than 2,000 people there.”

Buckner’s mother, Kelly, wonders if the event, which provides him a chance to share his story, is his purpose in life. That and being able to draw blood so efficiently because, as he said, “nobody wants to get stuck and feel like they’re having a giant rod in their arm.”