Wittman, Freitas build big leads in Fredericksburg-area congressional races

Republican Congressman Rob Wittman appeared on his way to a victory over Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid in Virginia’s 1st District race Tuesday, but uncounted early ballots left some uncertainty about the outcome of that contest and the 7th District race between Republican challenger Nick Freitas and Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, with 234 precincts out of 244 reporting at 11 p.m., Wittman had garnered almost 62 percent of the vote. But most of the outstanding precincts were for absentee and early ballots, which accounted for about half the registered voters in some localities.

Wittman considered Tuesday evening’s numbers strong enough to deliver a victory statement and begin making plans for another term.

“What a humbling evening,” said Wittman. “Whenever you go through an election, and people vote for you, it means that they are putting their trust in you, and that’s an incredibly humbling circumstance.”

But Rashid still hoped late Tuesday night that those uncounted votes would swing the tide in the congressional district that includes Fredericksburg, Stafford, King George, Westmoreland, and parts of Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties.