Wittman, Freitas build big leads in Fredericksburg-area congressional races

Republican Congressman Rob Wittman appeared on his way to a victory over Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid in Virginia’s 1st District race Tuesday, but uncounted early ballots left some uncertainty about the outcome of that contest and the 7th District race between Republican challenger Nick Freitas and Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger.
According to the Virginia Department of Elections, with 234 precincts out of 244 reporting at 11 p.m., Wittman had garnered almost 62 percent of the vote. But most of the outstanding precincts were for absentee and early ballots, which accounted for about half the registered voters in some localities.
Wittman considered Tuesday evening’s numbers strong enough to deliver a victory statement and begin making plans for another term.
“What a humbling evening,” said Wittman. “Whenever you go through an election, and people vote for you, it means that they are putting their trust in you, and that’s an incredibly humbling circumstance.”
But Rashid still hoped late Tuesday night that those uncounted votes would swing the tide in the congressional district that includes Fredericksburg, Stafford, King George, Westmoreland, and parts of Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties.
“We believe every vote should be hear for us to have a clear an accurate picture of what’s going on,” Rashid said during a social media broadcast late Tuesday evening. “We look forward to the full count, especially the 286,000 early votes that have not yet been counted, and we’ll provide those updates as soon as we have them.”
Final results are delayed for many elections this election cycle due to extended deadlines on mail-in ballots. In Virginia, those ballots, which must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3, will be accepted by county registrars through noon Friday. State election officials have given regional registrars until next Tuesday—a full week after the election—to complete their final canvasses.
That means winners in close elections may not be known until the end of the week, or first of next week.
That could be the case in the 7th District race, where Freitas is attempting to deny Spanberger a second term. According to the Virginia Department of Elections, Freitas led 61 percent to 39 percent, with all but four precincts counted as of 11:30 p.m. But those uncounted precincts held absentee and early votes from populous Spotsylvania, Chesterfield, Henrico and Powhatan counties.
The 7th District also includes all of Orange, Culpeper, Goochland, Louisa, Nottaway and Amelia counties.
Freitas, a U.S. Army veteran, has been a member of the Virginia House of Delegates since 2015, representing Madison and Orange counties, as well as part of Culpeper County. He was a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018, losing the Republican nomination to Corey Stewart.
Spanberger, a former CIA analyst, was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives for her first term on Jan. 3, 2019, after defeating Republican Dave Brat.
Wittman said he plans to return to Congress next week to continue work on the National Defense Authorization Act, a COVID-19 relief bill, and much-needed work on appropriations.
“Then we continue the effort of building a broadband system that covers everyone, continuing to rebuild our military, rebuilding the economy, supporting our small businesses and families, improving our transportation system, continuing to conserve and enhance our natural resources, the list goes on,” said Wittman. “There’s lots to do, and I’m excited to get back in there.”
