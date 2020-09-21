Wittman, Rashid exchange barbs in Monday night debate

“I think public-private partnerships ... not a public utility, are the way forward,” said Wittman.

On social security, Rashid said the benefit must be protected by strengthening the 85-year-old program and making sure senior citizens know it will be accessible to them when they are ready to retire.

“We need action ... seniors need to know they have security,” said Rashid.

Wittman also said the nation must honor its commitment to current social security and Medicare beneficiaries and those who are nearing eligibility.

With law enforcement reform on the front burner this campaign season, Rashid said he supports body armor and other protective gear for law enforcement officers, but does not support the 1033 program, a Department of Defense initiative that provides law enforcement agencies with military surplus equipment for little or no cost.

“The 1033 program, which militarizes local law enforcement, actually makes law enforcement less safe,” said Rashid, who prefers providing additional resources for those who are suffering from mental illness, addiction or homelessness. “That doesn’t require defunding the police ... that requires that our tax dollars are better allocated to truly serve the needs of constituents,” said Rashid.