Wittman, Rashid will meet in a virtual debate Sept. 21

A virtual debate between Republican 1st District Rep. Rob Wittman and Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid will take place Monday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.

The hour-long, online question-and-answer session will be hosted and organized by the University of Mary Washington. Because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the candidates and debate panelists will participate remotely.

To view the debate online, visit umw.edu/sept2020debate.

It will be the second debate for the two candidates. The two met in person Aug. 20 at a criminal justice forum hosted by the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy in Spotsylvania County.

The 1st District, which includes much of the Fredericksburg area and stretches through the Northern Neck to the Hampton Roads area, has been represented by Wittman since 2008.

Stephen Farnsworth, director of the UMW Center for Leadership and Media Studies, said the 1st District has long been a safe district for Republicans, but he believes the changing electorate in Virginia could make it and other GOP-leaning districts more competitive.