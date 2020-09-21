Wittman, Rashid will meet in a virtual debate tonight at 7

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An online debate between Republican 1st District Rep. Rob Wittman and Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid will take place tonight at 7 p.m.

The hourlong question-and-answer session will be hosted and organized by the University of Mary Washington. Because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the candidates and debate panelists will participate remotely.

The 1st District, which includes much of the Fredericksburg area and stretches through the Northern Neck to the Hampton Roads area, has been represented by Wittman since 2008.

It will be the second debate for the two candidates. The two met in person Aug. 20 at a criminal justice forum hosted by the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy in Spotsylvania County.

To view the debate online, visit umw.edu/sept2020debate.

The public can submit questions online until 11 a.m. today at umw.edu/sept2020debatequestions.

The event is co-sponsored by The Free Lance–Star, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Fredericksburg chapter of the League of Women Voters, the UMW Student Government Association, the UMW College Republicans, and the UMW Young Democrats.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

