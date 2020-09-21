 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wittman, Rashid will meet in a virtual debate tonight at 7
0 comments

Wittman, Rashid will meet in a virtual debate tonight at 7

{{featured_button_text}}
Qasim Rashid (copy3)

Qasim Rashid

 Qasim Rashid

An online debate between Republican 1st District Rep. Rob Wittman and Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid will take place tonight at 7 p.m.

The hourlong question-and-answer session will be hosted and organized by the University of Mary Washington. Because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the candidates and debate panelists will participate remotely.

The 1st District, which includes much of the Fredericksburg area and stretches through the Northern Neck to the Hampton Roads area, has been represented by Wittman since 2008.

It will be the second debate for the two candidates. The two met in person Aug. 20 at a criminal justice forum hosted by the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy in Spotsylvania County.

To view the debate online, visit umw.edu/sept2020debate.

The public can submit questions online until 11 a.m. today at umw.edu/sept2020debatequestions.

The event is co-sponsored by The Free Lance–Star, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Fredericksburg chapter of the League of Women Voters, the UMW Student Government Association, the UMW College Republicans, and the UMW Young Democrats.

+1 
Rob Wittman (copy) (copy) (copy)

Wittman

James Scott Baron:

540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert