Wittman votes against certifying Pennsylvania electors

Kaine said Wednesday's events are a reminder of the fragility of Democracy and that it needs to be “nourished” to thrive.

“We must all condemn—in the strongest possible terms—the attempt yesterday to rob the American people of their duly elected leaders,” Kaine said. “Goaded by the President and abetted by some of my fellow Senators, right-wing insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in support of an effort to overturn the presidential election results and install an unelected government. We know exactly how we got to this point. What will Republican leaders who have enabled the outgoing President do to restore peace, law and order after this four-year flirt with authoritarianism?”

The Caroline County Democratic Committee started an online petition requesting consequences for Wittman's decision to join more than 120 other House Republicans in signing an amicus brief to back a lawsuit from Texas to the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the election in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The petition was signed and supported by the Spotsylvania County and Essex County Democratic committees, as well.

The petition, which has more than 700 signatures, referred to Wittman's decision as an "act of sedition."