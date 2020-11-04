Wittman wins re-election, 7th District race between Spanberger and Freitas too close to call

Republican Congressman Rob Wittman defeated Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid in Virginia’s 1st District race, but still-to-be counted ballots in Spotsylvania County and mail-in absentee votes will decide an extremely close 7th District race between Republican challenger Nick Freitas and Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger.
According to the Virginia Department of Elections, with 242 precincts out of 244 reporting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Wittman had garnered almost 59 percent of the vote to 41 percent for Rashid. The outstanding precincts were for absentee and early ballots in Spotsylvania, which is split between the 1st and 7th districts, and New Kent County.
“What a humbling evening,” Wittman said Tuesday night, when early returns showed him with a commanding lead but several precincts had yet to be counted. “Whenever you go through an election, and people vote for you, it means that they are putting their trust in you, and that’s an incredibly humbling circumstance.”
Rashid said in a social media post late Tuesday night that he hoped uncounted votes would swing his way in the congressional district that includes Fredericksburg, Stafford, King George, Westmoreland, and parts of Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties. But a few hours later, he posted another statement conceding the race.
“We are disappointed with the outcome, but we are not regretful,” he said. “We celebrate our message of compassion through action, and we continue to fight for justice for all.”
Final results have been delayed for many races this election cycle due to extended deadlines on mail-in ballots. In Virginia, those ballots, which must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3, will be accepted by county registrars through noon Friday. State election officials have given regional registrars until next Tuesday—a full week after the election—to complete their final canvasses.
That means winners in close elections may not be known until the end of the week, or first of next week.
That could be the case in the 7th District race, where Freitas is attempting to deny Spanberger a second term. Freitas took a sizable lead Tuesday night, but Spanberger closed the gap as absentee and early votes were counted in Chesterfield, Henrico and Powhatan counties. The 7th District also includes all of Orange, Culpeper, Goochland, Louisa, Nottaway and Amelia counties.
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Elections website showed Freitas with 200,010 votes and Spanberger with 199,298. The only precinct that had not yet been reported was the one for early and absentee votes in Spotsylvania, where 54 percent of all registered voters voted early or absentee, but mail-in ballots are likely to arrive in all localities over the next few days.
Freitas, a U.S. Army veteran, has been a member of the Virginia House of Delegates since 2015, representing Madison and Orange counties, as well as part of Culpeper County. He was a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018, losing the Republican nomination to Corey Stewart.
Spanberger, a former CIA analyst, was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives for her first term on Jan. 3, 2019, after defeating Republican Dave Brat.
Wittman said he plans to return to Congress next week to continue work on the National Defense Authorization Act, a COVID-19 relief bill, and much-needed work on appropriations.
“Then we continue the effort of building a broadband system that covers everyone, continuing to rebuild our military, rebuilding the economy, supporting our small businesses and families, improving our transportation system, continuing to conserve and enhance our natural resources, the list goes on,” said Wittman. “There’s lots to do, and I’m excited to get back in there.”
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.