Wittman wins re-election, 7th District race between Spanberger and Freitas too close to call

Final results have been delayed for many races this election cycle due to extended deadlines on mail-in ballots. In Virginia, those ballots, which must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3, will be accepted by county registrars through noon Friday. State election officials have given regional registrars until next Tuesday—a full week after the election—to complete their final canvasses.

That means winners in close elections may not be known until the end of the week, or first of next week.

That could be the case in the 7th District race, where Freitas is attempting to deny Spanberger a second term. Freitas took a sizable lead Tuesday night, but Spanberger closed the gap as absentee and early votes were counted in Chesterfield, Henrico and Powhatan counties. The 7th District also includes all of Orange, Culpeper, Goochland, Louisa, Nottaway and Amelia counties.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Elections website showed Freitas with 200,010 votes and Spanberger with 199,298. The only precinct that had not yet been reported was the one for early and absentee votes in Spotsylvania, where 54 percent of all registered voters voted early or absentee, but mail-in ballots are likely to arrive in all localities over the next few days.