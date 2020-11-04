Wittman wins re-election

Republican Congressman Rob Wittman defeated Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid in Virginia’s 1st District race.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, with 242 precincts out of 244 reporting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Wittman had garnered almost 59 percent of the vote to 41 percent for Rashid. The outstanding precincts were for absentee and early ballots in Spotsylvania, which is split between the 1st and 7th districts, and New Kent County.

“What a humbling evening,” Wittman said Tuesday night, when early returns showed him with a commanding lead but several precincts had yet to be counted. “Whenever you go through an election, and people vote for you, it means that they are putting their trust in you, and that’s an incredibly humbling circumstance.”

Rashid said in a social media post late Tuesday night that he hoped uncounted votes would swing his way in the congressional district that includes Fredericksburg, Stafford, King George, Westmoreland, and parts of Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties. But a few hours later, he posted another statement conceding the race.

“We are disappointed with the outcome, but we are not regretful,” he said. “We celebrate our message of compassion through action, and we continue to fight for justice for all.”