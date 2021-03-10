Woman accused of running over man with car in Stafford

A Fredericksburg woman has been charged with malicious wounding as the result of an incident Saturday in Stafford County during which authorities allege that she hit a man’s truck with a baseball bat before running him over with her car.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said it happened about 10 p.m. at a cul-de-sac on Granville Drive in Stafford.

The victim told deputies that he had arranged to meet with the suspect, 30-year-old Jennifer Shannon St. John, at the cul-de-sac. The Sheriff’s Office did not say what the meeting was about or specify the relationship between St. John and the man, other than to acknowledge that they were acquaintances.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim alleges that St. John parked behind his truck when she arrived, then got out and began striking the truck with a wooden bat. The man then got out of the truck and the woman ran back to her car.

Maroney said the woman then drove toward the victim, who fell on the ground as he attempted to jump out of the car’s path. The suspect drove over his legs and fled the scene, Maroney said.

The victim drove to the commuter lot on Leeland Road in southern Stafford and called for help. Deputy D.R. Ludolph responded to the commuter lot and found the victim with a severe leg injury.