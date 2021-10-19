Woman dies from injuries in Stafford crash

A woman involved in an accident last week on U.S. 17 in Stafford County has died, authorities said.

Anna Mohtady, 20, died Sunday in a local trauma unit, where she was taken following an Oct. 13 accident at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Richard Ferry Road.

According to the Stafford Sheriff's Office, Mohtady was driving an SUV about 6:30 p.m. that day when she pulled onto Warrenton Road into the path of a southbound tractor–trailer. Impairment was not a factor in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Traffic Safety Unit of the Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz at 540-658-4400.

—Keith Epps