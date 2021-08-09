 Skip to main content
Woman killed in head-on collision in Spotsylvania
A 29-year-old Spotsylvania woman was killed and another driver was seriously injured in a head-on collision Sunday in the county, authorities said.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said the crash occurred at 9:50 a.m. in the 12800 block of West Catharpin Road. Skebo said the investigation showed that a 2015 Chevrolet SUV was heading north when it crossed the double yellow line and hit the 2017 Ford commercial box truck head-on.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, Skebo said. The SUV driver, Gina P. Lavigne, died at the hospital, he said.

The Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

—Keith Epps

