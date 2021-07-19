Woman shares veterans' 'Words from the Heart'

For close to 20 years, Patricia Redmond has been able to touch the past in a special way, and now she is sharing the fruits of her labor with the public.
Working with the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project, she has interviewed more than 100 U.S. veterans. They have served in every war from World War I to Afghanistan, and they told her in over 100 different ways, “I was there, and this is what it was like.”
She has chosen 75 of their stories to include in her book “Words from the Heart: When America’s Veterans Speak,” soon to be published.
“I started doing these interviews in about 2003, and it wasn’t long before I thought, ‘Well, this information will be in the Library of Congress for researchers, but how will the rest of the country know it’s there?’ So I started thinking about someday putting the stories together into a book,” said Redmond, a Frederick, Md., resident who summers at Wilderness President Resort in Spotsylvania County. She published her first book, “We the Widows: A Guide to Your New Life” in 2018.
Anyone can interview a veteran for the Veterans History Project, which was established by an act of Congress in 2000, but Redmond first heard about it through her involvement with the Daughters of the American Revolution. After her second interview with a World War II vet who described how he survived in a German POW camp, she was hooked.
Her 16 four-inch binders include firsthand accounts of five World War I vets, including the last living “doughboy,” and another she grew up knowing as a neighbor. The majority of the accounts are from World War II, Korea and Vietnam, because for the younger vets, the events are still too fresh for them to talk about, she said.
For many older veterans, once they got started, the words just “came pouring out. They remembered details, names and places from over 60 years ago,” she said.
According to Library standards, each interview must be at least 30 minutes and include a typed transcript, but Redmond said many interviews easily lasted an hour. She remembers talking to a general for six hours. Several times, she said, a wife would be listening around the corner and at the end of the interview she’d say, “He’s never told us what he just told you now.”
Another highlight was interviewing the “Kissing Sailor” from the famous Life magazine photo taken on V-J Day in Time Square, of the man sweeping a nurse backward in an exuberant celebration of victory.
Though many people have claimed to be the man in the photo, the Navy proved it was George Mendonsa (and Greta Zimmer) using facial recognition technology.
Redmond became friends with Mendonsa and his wife, whose head is visible in the background of the photo. Mrs. Mendonsa reported to Redmond, “He’s never kissed me like that.”
She also interviewed women such as Charlotte Berry Winters, one of the first female Navy enlistees in the Navy in World War I; the first female graduates of West Point; and combat nurses who describe covering the wounded with mattresses to protect them from shrapnel.
Redmond found veterans to interview in myriad ways. She read newspaper stories about service members and tracked down their contact information; she interviewed acquaintances of her husband, a 1962 graduate of West Point; she received leads from friends; she even interviewed someone on a cruise. She was always on the lookout.
Redmond’s childhood friend helped her edit the book, which she worked on during the COVID-19 quarantine. Each story includes a short introduction, but most of it comprises each veteran’s own words. She estimates that about 70 percent of those she interviewed are now deceased, but she’s informing their families and the surviving veterans of the book’s publication.
Not all the accounts are as dramatic or unique as that of Army medic Orville Smith, who was annoyed at the person who jumped into his foxhole in battle until he looked and realized it was Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Redmond found that veterans nearly universally talked around the issue of having to shoot someone, and instead wanted to talk about how they survived, and the feelings that accompanied survival when the buddy next to them died. She was impressed by their attitudes of sacrifice, willingness to serve and gratitude that they had made it home even if they didn’t come back with all their limbs.
As an Iraq veteran said, “I only lost my arm and leg [to an IED]. My commander lost his life.”
She hopes that students will read the book, too, and is proud of a review from a 12-year-old boy on the back cover in which he said that her book “shows what veterans felt rather than just stating the facts with no first person intel to back it up.”
Redmond adds, “I want future generations to better understand the realities of war.”
Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.