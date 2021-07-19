Woman shares veterans' 'Words from the Heart'

She also interviewed women such as Charlotte Berry Winters, one of the first female Navy enlistees in the Navy in World War I; the first female graduates of West Point; and combat nurses who describe covering the wounded with mattresses to protect them from shrapnel.

Redmond found veterans to interview in myriad ways. She read newspaper stories about service members and tracked down their contact information; she interviewed acquaintances of her husband, a 1962 graduate of West Point; she received leads from friends; she even interviewed someone on a cruise. She was always on the lookout.

Redmond’s childhood friend helped her edit the book, which she worked on during the COVID-19 quarantine. Each story includes a short introduction, but most of it comprises each veteran’s own words. She estimates that about 70 percent of those she interviewed are now deceased, but she’s informing their families and the surviving veterans of the book’s publication.

Not all the accounts are as dramatic or unique as that of Army medic Orville Smith, who was annoyed at the person who jumped into his foxhole in battle until he looked and realized it was Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower.