Woodbridge man charged in North Stafford carjacking attempt
A Woodbridge man was charged with multiple offenses following an incident in North Stafford Saturday evening during which authorities allege that he attacked and injured a man in an apparent attempt to take his car.

Jayden Lamar Hall, 24, is charged with attempted carjacking, abduction, strangulation, malicious wounding and possession of burglary tools.

According to Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, the investigation showed that the suspect had been driving behind the victim, a man in his 50s. He followed the victim to Yosemite Ridge Court in Widewater Village at Stafford subdivision shortly after 6 p.m.

When the victim stopped, Kimmitz said, the suspect pulled up beside him and complimented the victim's car. He then offered to pay the victim to allow him to drive it.

After the victim declined the offer, the suspect got out of his vehicle and opened the driver's door of the victim's vehicle. He then punched the victim, who was still sitting in the driver's seat, and put him in a chokehold, Kimmitz said.

Kimmitz said the victim fought off his attacker as a witness called 911. The suspect then went to the passenger's side of the vehicle and the victim got out. Police said the suspect tried to steal the car, but the victim had taken the keys.

When he couldn't get the car started, the suspect got out and began walking away. Deputy R.L. Hubbard had responded to the 911 call by this time and saw the suspect, who appeared uninjured but had blood all over his clothing. A pry tool was found in Hall's belongings, Kimmitz said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his face and ribs.

Hall was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Jayden Hall

