Woodford man, 34, dies in crash

A man killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Caroline County has been identified as 34-year-old Derrick S. Leash of Woodford, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said the crash took place shortly after 7 a.m. in the 9300 block of State Route 606 (Stonewall Jackson Road). A Honda CR–V was traveling south in the northbound lane and struck a northbound GMC Yukon, Davenport said.

Leash, the sole occupant of the CR–V, died at the scene. Police said his seat belt was fastened, but he was sitting on top of it.

The GMC driver, a 44-year-old Fredericksburg man, was transported to a hospital along with four juvenile passengers. All five were properly restrained in their vehicle but suffered serious injuries.

Davenport said State Police are still investigating the crash.

