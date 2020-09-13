Word on the Street: The missing pieces that make us whole

I’d worked with a woman for close to a decade, but never noticed the street-penned tattoo that twisted up her arm.
It caught my eye as I was sitting in her apartment debriefing the trail of latest events. While her unwelcome visitors, housing risks and social patterns were difficult for me to relate to, we reveled in our common struggles for belonging, successful motherhood, and healing for our hurts.
“You don’t even have a tattoo,” she said, challenging our commonalities.
“No, no I don’t” I said, “but that doesn’t mean I don’t know what it means to be broken.”
I went on to explain that each of us experience pain differently. What impacts me is informed by my story. Events that impact her are informed by her narrative. Everyone has a story, I said, we all just wear it differently.
It was then that I noticed her tattoo.
From wrist to elbow,were twisted lines of a puzzle, the pieces neatly stacked together as if they would eventually consume the rest of her arm. In select places, however, gaping holes longed for the pieces that the artist had intentionally left out.
“What about your story led you to get that tattoo on your arm?” I asked, preparing to frame an example.
Consumed by my interest in some of her most intimate details, she responded with exuberance.
“It’s my life!” she said. “Everything about it is one big puzzle.”
“And the missing pieces?,” I continued.
One was for the father she never knew. Another was the innocence stolen by men in her childhood. The third remembered the baby she couldn’t care for and gave up for adoption.
She stopped there.
And the last one, I said, pointing to the fourth and final vacant spot on her forearm.
“It’s me,” she said. “I’m missing. I know I’m here, but I never feel here. I never feel complete. I’m always lost.”
After homelessness, years in a prison, three babies, a long stay in a mental institution and multiple apartments, my friend still had her moments, but was, in my opinion, one step better than how I found her some years ago. She still felt lost, however, wandering aimlessly through life trying to figure out who she was and where she belonged.
How true that is for most of us, I thought. No matter what we have been through or what we have overcome, we spend most of our lives trying to find the missing piece, being afraid we will miss something, or mourning the holes in our journey that keep our puzzle from being complete.
Jesus had a few things to say about missing pieces.
If you lose a sheep, go find it (Luke 15:4-8). “There will be more rejoicing in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous persons who do not need to repent.”
If you drop a coin, light a lamp and sweep the house until it is recovered (Luke 15: 8-10). Celebrate the reclaiming of what is lost, He says, for the rejoicing in heaven is the same as on earth when anything missing is found.
I have always heard these verses as God’s expectation for how we are to pursue relationships with Him and one another. Until my friend explained her tattoo, however, I had not considered what these stories had to say about God’s pursuit of us.
There are pieces in our lives that we simply cannot find on our own. When we accept that those pieces might never be found, God—like the shepherd—keeps looking. When we assume our picture might always have a gaping hole, God—like the woman without her coin—stays up all night trying to find it.
Even when we do not know what the puzzle is supposed to look like, God does. And it is important to him that all the pieces find their way back to one another.
My friend often poked fun at my always seeming to have it together, and admittedly, I marveled at how her ever-present street smarts continuously kept her on her feet. I didn’t like some of the strategies she used to stay afloat, and she didn’t like that my success reminded her of her failures. But somehow through our friendship, both of us kept coming out better.
We all just wear it differently, I reflected on my own words in the context of my friend’s story. No, I don’t have a tattoo to prove it, but loss is a feeling with which I am familiar—so are disconnection, disappointment, failure and shame. I don’t wear it on my arm. I don’t have a rap sheet to prove it.
And maybe that’s the problem.
Everyone knows my friend is broken—she owns it, she wears it and lives it every day. As for the rest of us, we hide our missing pieces well. We give the impression that our puzzle is complete, but God knows each of us nothing less than the same.
Missing pieces, tattoos and the stories that accompany them look no different in our hearts, and God keeps looking even when we think there is nothing left to be found.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.
