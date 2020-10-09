Word on the Street: We are all on a journey

I had brought with me that morning a set of Bibles donated by one of our longtime volunteers, a woman who, many years ago, would get up at 5 a.m. every morning and cook breakfast for those staying at the cold weather shelter. She has walked many in our homeless community to the grave when they reached a point they could no longer take care of themselves. And even in the pandemic, she has been a vital connector for those who will neither accept a hotel or the day-to-day assistance of Micah proper. There is no doubt that her incredible heart for others was nurtured as the daughter of longtime community pastor. The Bibles she had given belonged to her father and mother, and our neighbor had been the first to pop into my mind when I heard she was donating them.

On the way home, he chattered on about his difficult childhood, a mother who taught him how to treat others and a father for which he was never good enough. He talked about a 23-year-old son who he himself is disconnected from, a deep desire to be a father and his fear that too much time had passed. I pulled in front of his house and we continued talking for a while about the hole inside of him that had come from these broken stories. He was excited to have been invited to attend the street church leadership team on Monday and expressed deep gratitude that all of us thought he too had something to offer.