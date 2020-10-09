Word on the Street: We are all on a journey

Recently, one of our neighbors was sitting in the classroom portion of Micah’s job development program. A volunteer was teaching the group why dressing a certain way matters to employers. The neighbor became very upset because “it isn’t right to judge a person because of how they look or dress.”
The next week, the volunteer brought back a dress shirt, coat and slacks and suggested that he put in on and see how he felt.
For nearly an hour, our neighbor walked around Micah in his new getup, slinking by people’s offices and wandering inconspicuously around the lobby. When people acknowledged him, he asked with exuberance, “Did you even know who I was?” With ball cap off, sleeves on his shirt and a coat with the tags still on, he didn’t recognize himself and was convinced no one else did, either.
“I feel like an adult. I feel like a man,” he said over and over. “There isn’t anyone that would look down on me when I look this good.”
A few hours later, back in his everyday attire, our neighbor was huddled in a closet in full-on panic attack. “I got to thinking about those clothes, man. And all I could hear was my dad’s voice telling me I’m stupid or foolish. I want to be that guy in the suit, but I’ve spent so much time believing I’m not.”
I wanted to talk more with our neighbor about this old self, new self thing that was happening, so I invited him to street church—a growing group of Micah neighbors who meet on Sundays for fellowship and reflection.
When I went to pick him up Sunday morning, I half expected he’d blow me off. But before I put my car in park, there he came—bouncing out of the house. All the way to church, he kept talking about that outfit, what it meant to him, whether I still thought he looked good in it. “I feel like something is changing inside of me,” he said. “I like it, but I don’t know what to do with it. It’s like I could be somebody, that maybe I actually have something to offer. But how do I do that?”
It just so happened that our reflection on Romans 15:1-16 that morning, led many in the community to name a number of ways they themselves have been an offering in their own context.
“If someone was hungry when we were in the hotel, I fed them,” one woman said.
“If I have money and someone needs a couple dollars, I share it,” said another.
“When we’ve been through things, we can offer encouragement to others who are still struggling with it.”
“I go to the store for someone if they need me to.”
“If nothing else, I can listen and pay attention to what someone else says,” someone else said. “I can be a space for others.”
As our worship time closed this morning to the tune of “Good, Good Father,” (You’re a good good father, it’s who you are, it’s who you are, it’s who you are and I’m loved by you), I thought of our neighbor.
I had brought with me that morning a set of Bibles donated by one of our longtime volunteers, a woman who, many years ago, would get up at 5 a.m. every morning and cook breakfast for those staying at the cold weather shelter. She has walked many in our homeless community to the grave when they reached a point they could no longer take care of themselves. And even in the pandemic, she has been a vital connector for those who will neither accept a hotel or the day-to-day assistance of Micah proper. There is no doubt that her incredible heart for others was nurtured as the daughter of longtime community pastor. The Bibles she had given belonged to her father and mother, and our neighbor had been the first to pop into my mind when I heard she was donating them.
On the way home, he chattered on about his difficult childhood, a mother who taught him how to treat others and a father for which he was never good enough. He talked about a 23-year-old son who he himself is disconnected from, a deep desire to be a father and his fear that too much time had passed. I pulled in front of his house and we continued talking for a while about the hole inside of him that had come from these broken stories. He was excited to have been invited to attend the street church leadership team on Monday and expressed deep gratitude that all of us thought he too had something to offer.
“When I put on that suit the other day, it was the first time in a while that I felt like I had something to fill it up with,” he said. “I’m so afraid of losing that feeling, and it means a lot to know I’m not alone.”
As I gave our neighbor the Bible belonging to the volunteer’s father, I reminded him that we are all on a journey. The pain caused by an earthly father could take a long time to heal; but in the meantime, there is heavenly Father who loves him unconditionally and cannot wait to see him living in the full form of creation, a child of God—the best offering of all.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.
