Word on the Street: What exactly is the church?

I wondered at times if I was coercing our neighbors into substantive conversation with coffee and a bath. And please note, I am particularly sensitive to ever sending the message that help is a condition of church participation.

Something was calling me, however, to continue showing up.

For nearly three years, I wrestled with this new thing. Again, I wondered if we’d need a bigger building to lean deeper into this vision God had given to us.

Then in the midst of COVID-19, a building of any kind suddenly ceased to define the church. While nearly every church in our community found themselves in cyberspace, our technological limitations sent us to a hotel parking lot and eventually a park, where nearly 20 neighbors now gather consistently every Sunday. Leaders from this community meet weekly to plan our time together and strategize, as well, about the ways they too can love both God and neighbor.

What exactly is the church? In absence of buildings and our usual rituals and routines, many of us are wondering that very question in this extraordinarily weird time in our lives.

But if the patterns of our street neighbors teach us anything, it’s that the church is any space where God is invited to be.