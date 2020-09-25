Word on the Street: What exactly is the church?

Some years ago, when we were running out of space in our hospitality center, I thought we needed to expand our bricks and mortar to continue building the kingdom.
The plan was beautiful—a building more than twice the size with co-located resources, a gathering space where food was a conduit to relationship and opportunities strategically positioned themselves to encourage our neighbors to be the image God created them to be.
Such hopes and dreams of a more coordinated love of neighbor, however, could not have collided harder with a mob of “not in my backyard.”
I would be lying if I did not confess the grief I felt in losing that battle. But it did send me on a journey to discover what more God might be revealing.
My task-oriented self meandered through a couple of projects, nothing that quite spoke with the momentum I felt in the original plan. Meanwhile, my present self began sitting with our street neighbors on Sunday mornings, waiting for God to speak.
What began as time a time of fellowship morphed into an occasional community advocacy meeting and eventually a small Bible study. Attendance waxed and waned based on the temperature outside. And when we started opening up for showers, boy, was our little church booming.
People came and went from this little congregation. Sometimes I was disappointed with the turnout. Other times, there were so many social ills jammed into our little Micah lobby, I worried that someone’s mental health would run smack dab into another person’s liquid breakfast.
I wondered at times if I was coercing our neighbors into substantive conversation with coffee and a bath. And please note, I am particularly sensitive to ever sending the message that help is a condition of church participation.
Something was calling me, however, to continue showing up.
For nearly three years, I wrestled with this new thing. Again, I wondered if we’d need a bigger building to lean deeper into this vision God had given to us.
Then in the midst of COVID-19, a building of any kind suddenly ceased to define the church. While nearly every church in our community found themselves in cyberspace, our technological limitations sent us to a hotel parking lot and eventually a park, where nearly 20 neighbors now gather consistently every Sunday. Leaders from this community meet weekly to plan our time together and strategize, as well, about the ways they too can love both God and neighbor.
What exactly is the church? In absence of buildings and our usual rituals and routines, many of us are wondering that very question in this extraordinarily weird time in our lives.
But if the patterns of our street neighbors teach us anything, it’s that the church is any space where God is invited to be.
God and thus the church is often found to be quite portable. It was a tent, in fact, that Moses constructed in the wilderness as the Israelites marked the 40 years between slavery and the promised land. It was a homeless man that wandered from town to city sparking miracles and sharing stories about God’s new covenant with humanity.
It is Paul who reminds us that no bricks and mortar of the earthly place we call home will ever replace the heavenly intention of what it means for God to be in relationship with the people.
“We have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens,” he writes in 2 Corinthians 5:1-5. “For in this tent we groan, longing to put on our heavenly dwelling.”
For many years, the work of the church with our homeless neighbors has been about getting rid of tents—moving people into housing and finding ways a piece of fabric or nylon are a primary source of shelter. In recent months, however, I’ve considered the essence of our ministry might just be about framing the “tent” in a whole new way.
The bell rings in our street church each Sunday. However simple a chime and mallet, it calls us together and reminds that we are community.
Our neighbors gather with invitation to light the candle in our circle. Someone always has a lighter or match to spare. The light, we know, dwells in each of us and, therefore, so does God.
We lift up our gratitude, the ways God has worked in and through us in recent days. It is our moment of thanks, our spirit of offering. All of us have something to give.
God speaks in our passage of the week, chosen by our neighbors. The spirit always moves in our dialogue.
We pray for the people, for our churches, our friends and neighbors, and leave with prayers for our heavenly home “Our father, who art in heaven…”
What exactly is the church?
It’s any place that God is invited to be.
Meghann Cotter is executive director of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that offers holistic care to the Fredericksburg’s street homeless.
