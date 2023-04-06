A King George County bridge will soon close repair work, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The repair project will result in the closure of a section of Prim Road where a bridge crosses Mattox Creek.

The work is scheduled to start April 17 and is expected to last six weeks.

Crews will replace the bridge’s steel beams and install a new wooden deck and bridge rail.

A posted nine-mile detour is in place for traffic that uses the bridge.

VDOT’s traffic counts show approximately 124 vehicles use the 18-foot span daily.