Work begins on widening of Ladysmith Road in Caroline

Work has started on a $26.2 million widening project on a stretch of Ladysmith Road in Caroline County.

A portion of the two-lane road will be widened between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The widening is a joint project between VDOT and the county, with a portion of funding coming through the state's Smart Scale program and VDOT’s revenue sharing program.

The widening is aimed at reducing “current and future congestion in the Ladysmith area by providing more capacity for travelers, and to promote economic development at this gateway entrance to the Caroline community,” local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in the release.

The project will result in four lanes over just less than one mile between U.S. 1 and I–95, along with a raised median, a paved 10-foot-wide path on one side of Ladysmith Road and a sidewalk on the other. New traffic signals and crosswalks also will be added.

Also, at the U.S. 1 intersection, dual left-turn lanes will be added for eastbound and westbound traffic, along with dedicated right-turn lanes.

About 12,000 vehicles use Ladysmith Road in the area that will be revamped, according to 2019 VDOT data.

The road will stay open during construction, but there will be periodic lane closures and traffic shifts along with crews and slow-moving equipment in the work zone.

The project is scheduled for a May 2024 completion.

