Work continues on Stafford runway extension, new airplane hangar

A multimillion-dollar runway extension, as well as a new airplane hangar, will both be ready for use in about four months at the Stafford Regional Airport.

Airport manager Jim Stover said the extension project to grow the airport’s sole runway from 5,000 feet to 6,000 feet is about 40% complete. He said between now and September, work will include adding a rigid steel foundation of overlapped and spliced rebar, then tons of fresh asphalt to form the new surface that will soon connect existing taxiways.

“We need to connect the taxiway to the end of the runway,” Stover said. “Lastly, we have some navigational aids and the weather station that needs to be moved.”

Last year, the airport received nearly $5.8 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to finish the extended stretch of the runway on its 550 acre site. It’s been a vision in the making since 2013, when the Federal Aviation Administration approved a plan that supported the extension.

Work on the runway began last October when the airport received the federal grant money to launch the first phase of the work. Three months after being awarded the grant, the airport received another $464,000 from the Virginia Aviation Board to continue work on the same project. Stover said when it is ready this fall for inbound and outbound air traffic, the 1,000-foot extension will allow the same airplanes that currently use the airport to land and depart with heavier loads.

“Having (another) 1,000 feet means they have a longer runway to effect takeoff and landing and therefore they can carry more fuel,” Stover said.

Stover said although the airport’s original 5,000-foot runway was typical when the site first opened in 2001, today’s standard runway length for regional airports is 6,000 feet.

Stover dispelled rumors the runway expansion in Stafford could someday lead to commercial flights or aircraft using the facility as a distribution hub for commercial goods.

“No,” Stover said. “Just no.”

The construction site and clear zone that lies north of the airport’s runway looks barren, but does offer a panoramic view of the landscape between Ramoth Church and Mountain View roads. All trees were cleared months ago as part of the project, and several small hills that were once visible in that zone were also reduced to near level ground by massive earthmoving equipment during construction.

In addition to the runway extension, Stover said construction of a $261,000, 16,600-square-foot hangar is also underway, and by September, the building will feature nine T-type hangars inside, along with a single jet pod.

“The foundation was just poured yesterday,” Stover said.

A consultant hired by the Virginia Department of Aviation in 2016 to study the economic benefits from the 66 regional airports in the state reported that Stafford’s airport had a total economic impact of $23.3 million annually, with 203 jobs created and a payroll of $7.9 million.

According to the report, those economic benefits are created by businesses, tenants, visitors and in-state companies who travel through those airports, as well as the in–state companies that rely on the airport to support their businesses.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

