 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Work progressing on Spotsylvania's judicial center
0 comments
top story

Work progressing on Spotsylvania's judicial center

{{featured_button_text}}
Spotsylvania building projects

Work continues on the Spotsylvania County judicial center expansion and renovation project on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The $11.8-million project will add more than 32,000 square feet to the building, which houses the General District and Juvenile & Domestic Relations courts.

 Pete Cihelka

Scaffolding and construction equipment dominate the back of the Spotsylvania County judicial center, where work continues on a major expansion and renovation project.

The $11.8 million project will add more than 32,000 square feet to the building, which houses the General District and Juvenile & Domestic Relations courts.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The new wing will include one new courtroom each for the General District and J&D courts, according to the county. Also, the addition will connect the judicial center with the former Circuit Court building.

Renovations to the judicial center focus mostly on upgrades to lighting, mechanical equipment and the structure’s utilities.

County spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said work on the project is expected to be completed in mid-February.

“Construction of the roof, as well as exterior and interior walls continues with the goal that the addition will be weather-tight this fall,” she said. “The mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems are being roughed-in as construction progresses.”

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert