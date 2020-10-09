Work progressing on Spotsylvania's judicial center

Scaffolding and construction equipment dominate the back of the Spotsylvania County judicial center, where work continues on a major expansion and renovation project.

The $11.8 million project will add more than 32,000 square feet to the building, which houses the General District and Juvenile & Domestic Relations courts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new wing will include one new courtroom each for the General District and J&D courts, according to the county. Also, the addition will connect the judicial center with the former Circuit Court building.

Renovations to the judicial center focus mostly on upgrades to lighting, mechanical equipment and the structure’s utilities.

County spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said work on the project is expected to be completed in mid-February.

“Construction of the roof, as well as exterior and interior walls continues with the goal that the addition will be weather-tight this fall,” she said. “The mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems are being roughed-in as construction progresses.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.