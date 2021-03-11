Work ramps up on U.S. 17, overpass widening in Spotsylvania

Motorists and pedestrians can expect changes to a section of U.S. 17 in the Massaponax area of Spotsylvania County where the Interstate 95 overpass and the road are being widened.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release that “several traffic pattern changes” are scheduled for the area around the overpass, where crews have been preparing the work zone for weeks.
On Friday, the right lane of the U.S. 17 northbound ramp to U.S. 1 will be closed. The lane is expected to remain closed through early 2022, VDOT’s Kelly Hannon said in the release.
She said the lane closure will allow “crews to build the first half of the new four-lane overpass” over I–95. She added that U.S. 17 traffic can use Mills Drive to get onto U.S. 1.
Changes also are set for turn lanes at the intersection with Germanna Point Drive and Hospital Boulevard. The changes are scheduled for Tuesday.
Hannon said “several turn lanes at the intersection will be merged to provide space for work zone barriers, construction crews and equipment.”
Those changes will include the closure of the northbound U.S. 17 right-turn lane to Germanna Point Drive. Traffic will use the remaining lane to either continue through the intersection or turn right.
The right-turn lane from Germanna Point Drive to U.S. 17 also will close. Traffic will use the through lane to keep straight or turn right.
Another change will impact pedestrians, as they will be prohibited from using the overpass beginning March 29 and continuing until the project is finished, which is expected to be early 2024. Barricades will be installed on the bridge to restrict pedestrian access.
The $23.5 million project calls for widening the overpass and U.S. 17 to four lanes between Latitude Street and just east of the Hospital Boulevard and Germanna Point Driver intersection.
According to VDOT, about 28,000 vehicles travel through the project area daily.
