Work set to start on Route 3 bridge in Stafford

A temporary lane closure set for the State Route 3 bridge over the railroad tracks in Stafford County is the beginning of an extended project.

Crews will be doing repair work to the bridge, between Cool Springs and Chatham Heights roads, over a several-month period.

Things are set to start on Wednesday at 10 p.m., when the right westbound lane across the bridge is scheduled to be closed so crews can stage the work zone and get equipment in place. The right lane is scheduled to stay closed until June 24, weather permitting.

Crews are expected to return to work on the bridge in July. The right lane over the bridge will remain closed throughout the project, which is expected to last five months. The left lane will stay open throughout the project.

