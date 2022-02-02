Work set to start on Spotsylvania intersection

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A work zone will pop up at the Lafayette Boulevard and Harrison Road intersection in Spotsylvania County next week.

The work, which will extend the Lafayette Boulevard turn lane at the intersection, is scheduled to start Monday, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release.

All lanes will remain open during morning and afternoon peak traffic periods, but there will be single-lane closures at other times, local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in the release. Crews may need to perform some work on weekends.

When work is completed, the southbound Lafayette right-turn lane will be longer, which is expected to cut down on congestion for southbound Lafayette traffic.

The $1.2 million project, funded through the state’s Smart Scale program, is expected to be completed in May.

