Work to begin next year on new VA clinic in Fredericksburg

The new outpatient clinic is one of two that will be built in Virginia, which was home to 670,273 veterans in 2018, according to the latest census figures available. The other facility will be built in South Hampton Roads. They are among 28 VA facilities whose leases Congress authorized funding for in 2017—the largest lease procurement the VA has ever undertaken.

Progress on the projects for both the Fredericksburg and Hampton areas stalled for several years. Sen. Mark Warner, D–Va., eventually became so frustrated by what he’s called “the glacial pace” of the two proposed veterans’ health care projects in Virginia that he fired off a letter to the heads of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the GSA in 2019 demanding an expedited timeline.

He also made multiple calls and sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget pushing the agency to review and approve the leasing prospectus.

Warner said the hospitals are essential for veterans in Virginia who face long wait times due to insufficient capacity at existing VA medical facilities and a fast-growing veteran population.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}