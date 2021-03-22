Work to cause delays on Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg area this week

Work on Interstate 95 will lead to lane closures and full stoppages this week.

Full, 30-minute traffic stops are scheduled for southbound I–95 near Centreport Parkway in Stafford County between midnight and 3 a.m. through Thursday, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday. Northbound I–95 is scheduled for the full closures overnight Thursday.

The full stoppages are scheduled to allow work on replacing the Truslow Road overpass in Stafford County. The overpass work is part of the I–95 express lanes extension.

Lane closures are scheduled to be put in place prior to the full stoppages.

Lane closures also are scheduled this week south of the Truslow bridge work for the Rappahannock River crossing projects. Also, VDOT says guardrail repair work on I–95 will be done this week during “off-peak” hours, which will cause more delays.

—Staff report

