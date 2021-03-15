Work to close I-95 lanes this week

Area drivers can expect Interstate 95 road closures this week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says lane closures are scheduled this week for I-95 in both directions, where there are several ongoing major projects.

Intermittent, full traffic stops are scheduled for the I-95 area around the Truslow Road overpass in Stafford County. Interstate traffic will be stopped for up to 30-minute intervals between midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Elsewhere, daytime and overnight I-95 lane closures are slated for the area around the Massaponax exit in Spotsylvaia County and between the Centreport Parkway and U.S. 17 exits in Stafford every day this week. The closures between Centreport and U.S. 17 will continue through 7 a.m. Saturday.

The interstate lane closures are related to work on the I-95 express lanes extension in Stafford, the Rappahannock River crossing projects between U.S. 17 in Stafford and State Route 3 in Fredericksburg, and the U.S. 17 overpass replacement in Spotsylvania.

